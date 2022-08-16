    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    personal finance News

    Aadhaar or its enrolment slip mandatory to avail govt subsidies and benefits: Report

    Aadhaar or its enrolment slip mandatory to avail govt subsidies and benefits: Report
    CNBCTV18.com

    Aaadhar, the identity proof card backed by the world’s largest biometric identification system, is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process.

    Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a circular said that it is mandatory for an individual to have an Aadhaar number or enrolment slip to avail government subsidies and benefits if he/she has not got an an Aadhaar identification yet, according to News18.
    There is an existing provision in section 7 of the Aadhaar Act to facilitate a person who has not been assigned an Aadhaar number, to avail of the benefits, subsidies, and services “through alternate and viable means of identification", News18 said.
    “Thus in the above backdrop and considering the proviso to Section 7 of the Act…in case no Aadhaar number has been assigned to an individual, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and till such time Aadhaar number is assigned to such individual, he/she may avail the benefits, subsidies and services through alternate and viable means of identification along with Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip,” the circular was stated as saying the report.
    As of now, more than 99 percent of adults in the country have been issued an Aadhaar number.
    Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enroll to obtain Aadhaar number. Person willing to enroll has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost.
    An individual needs to enroll for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.
    (Edited by : Anshul)

