Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to December 14: Check steps to avail facility

Aadhaar free update service: Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number.

By Anshul  Sept 8, 2023 10:22:42 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended free Aadhaar update service by 3 months from September 14 to December 14, 2023. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by UIDAI, “Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.09.2023 to 14.12.2023. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue free of cost through myAadhaar portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ up to 14.12.2023.”
UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the online update service or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.
How to use the free service?
Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Further, users can go to ‘Document Update’, verify their details and upload documents to revalidate their information. To avail of the facility, one needs to submit proof of identity and address at the official website.
Here are the steps to update the address in Aadhaar online:
Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.
Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.
Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'
Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'
Step 5: Enter the OTP and log in to the Aadhaar account.
Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.
Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'
Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.
Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.
