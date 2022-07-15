Aadhaar FaceRD app launched — here's how to use it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an app -- Aadhaar FaceRD App -- to help with face authentication as a method of confirming an Aadhaar holder's identity. The application allows Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to capture a person's face for the authentication process.

In a tweet on July 12, UIDAI said, "Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI... Aadhaar FaceRD App captures a live person's face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology."

Using the newly launched app, verification of Aadhaar card holders can be done anytime and at any place. Hence, Aadhaar holders would not need to carry physical identification. The biometric data of Aadhaar card holders will be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository, according to UIDAI. Therefore, the data would not go into private hands.

According to UIDAI, this app can be used for Aadhaar face authentication for various other apps. "Residents are now using the Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the UIDAI RD App, which can be used for various Aadhaar Authentication Apps like JeevanPraman, PDS, Scholarship schemes, CoWIN, FarmerWelfare schemes," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Here’s how to use the Aadhaar FaceRD app:-

Search for Aadhaar FaceRD on Google Play Store.

Download and install the app.

Follow the on-screen face authentication guide and tap on 'Proceed' for face authentication.