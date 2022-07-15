    Home

    Homepersonal finance News

    Aadhaar FaceRD app launched — here's how to use it

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Using the newly-launched app, verification of Aadhaar card holders can be done anytime and at any place. According to UIDAI, this app can be used for Aadhaar face authentication for various other apps.

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an app -- Aadhaar FaceRD App -- to help with face authentication as a method of confirming an Aadhaar holder's identity. The application allows Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to capture a person's face for the authentication process.
    In a tweet on July 12, UIDAI said, "Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI... Aadhaar FaceRD App captures a live person's face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology."
    Using the newly launched app, verification of Aadhaar card holders can be done anytime and at any place. Hence, Aadhaar holders would not need to carry physical identification. The biometric data of Aadhaar card holders will be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository, according to UIDAI. Therefore, the data would not go into private hands.
    According to UIDAI, this app can be used for Aadhaar face authentication for various other apps. "Residents are now using the Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the UIDAI RD App, which can be used for various Aadhaar Authentication Apps like JeevanPraman, PDS, Scholarship schemes, CoWIN, FarmerWelfare schemes," UIDAI said in a tweet.
    Here’s how to use the Aadhaar FaceRD app:-
    • Search for Aadhaar FaceRD on Google Play Store.
    • Download and install the app.
    • Follow the on-screen face authentication guide and tap on 'Proceed' for face authentication.
    • Make sure that you’re facing the light source and the camera lens is clean for one-shot face authentication. “A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated,” says the UIDAI website.
      • (Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
      Tags
        CNBC TV18 LIVE TV