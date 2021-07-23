Aadhaar card update: Here’s how you can change name, gender and date of birth

Aadhaar card subscribers can update their name, date of birth and gender on their Aadhaar card online. Users can go to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) official website and make the changes desired.

Aadhaar is the verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India.

The name, gender and date of birth can be updated twice in the lifetime of an individual.

Users can update the name if the change is minor and comprises spelling correction (phonetically same); sequence change; short form to full form; and name change after marriage. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable, but they can change two fields (for e.g., name plus gender) during a single attempt for this amount.

Documents required

Name: Scanned copy of proof of identity (POI) such as passport, PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, ration/ PDS (Public Distribution System) photo card, voter ID, driving licence, government photo ID cards/ service photo ID card issued by PSU, photo bank ATM card, photo credit card, pensioner photo card, freedom fighter photo card and a total of 32 such ID cards or certificates, which are specified on https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Date of birth: Scanned copy of proof of date of birth

Gender: OTP authentication via mobile/face authentication

Users should remember that for changing name, date of birth or gender online, they need to have mobile number, which has been registered in the UIDAI. They will receive OTP for Aadhaar authentication only on registered mobile. If not done, then the registration should be done by visiting the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or the enrolment/ update centre.

Here are the steps to required to makes changes in Aadhaar:

Step 1: Users can log on to https://uidai.gov.in and click on 'update Aadhaar'. Then, they are required to click on 'update demographics data online'.

Step 2: Users will now have to proceed to update Aadhaar. They need to log in with a 12-digit Aadhaar number to begin and enter the captcha code shown. They will get an OTP on registered mobile which is required to be entered.

Step 3: Subscribers should now click on 'update demographic data'. Then they can select the data fields such as name, date of birth and gender from the menu and click on 'name' and proceed (only two more attempts left). The website will alert that users need document proof for correcting or changing the name and OTP from the registered mobile number.

Step 4: After proceeding, another tab will open. Users should input correct name (in English or in regional language using their Google language options) and upload valid document (from the options available) from computer or laptop or device. The size of the scanned document (both sides) should be less than 2 MB and the format should be either jpeg or png or pdf. After entering captcha code, users will get OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Then they can make the payment of Rs. 50 from various banking and credit card options. Once the transaction successful message comes then users can download the application and receipt. This will clearly show the old name and the new name entered.