Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost ends today: Here's a checklist to change your address

The government on March 15, 2023 announced that updating the Aadhaar card would be free of charge until June 14, 2023. It was meant for citizens whose Aadhaar card is 10 years old and who have never updated it.

The deadline to update Aadhaar free of charge will end on Wednesday i.e. June 14. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier. If not done today, the same will be chargeable even on the myAadhaar portal starting tomorrow i.e. June 15, 2023.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the online update service or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

Here's a checklist for updating Aadhaar details for free:

How to use the free service?

Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number . A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Further, users can go to ‘Document Update’, verify their details and upload documents to revalidate their information.

Here are the steps to update the address in Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and log in to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

How to check the status after updating the address online?

One can check the status of the Aadhaar address update via URN. Once updated, users can download the updated version and get the Aadhar card printout. The list of updated and acceptable documents is available on the official website of UIDAI.

List of address proofs – documents required for Aadhar card update

The following documents are accepted by the UIDAI as address proof for Aadhaar registration:

Passport

Passbook or Bank Statement

Account statement or passbook of the Post Office

Ration Card

Voter Identification card

Driving licence of the applicant

Photo identification cards issued by the Government

PSU issued a Service photo ID card with the address

Previous 3 months’ electricity bill

Water bill as long as it is not more than 3 months old

The previous three months’ landline bill related to the telephone

Receipt showing the Property Tax of the last 3 months

Last three months’ Credit Card statement

Insurance policy

Photo and a letter with an address signed by the bank on letterhead

Signed letter with the address and photo on the letterhead of the company issued by the registered office

Photo and signed letter with address issued by a well-known educational enterprise on their letterhead

Job card of NREGS

Arms license

Pensioner card

Freedom fighter card

Kisan passbook

CGHS/ECHS card

Address certificate along with a photo on their letterhead that is issued either by an MP, MLA, Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar

Address Certificate issued by the Village Panchayat head or any authority equivalent to them for rural areas

Assessment order of the Income Tax

Registration certificate of the vehicle

Registered agreement for sale, lease, or rent of the applicant’s residential address.

Photo and address card by the Department of Posts

Caste and Domicile certificate along with a photo that the State Government has issued

Previous 3-month bill of gas connection

Either a handicapped medical certificate or a disability identification card that is issued by either a State Government, UT Government or any Administration