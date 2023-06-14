Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost ends today: Here's a checklist to change your address

By Anshul

The government on March 15, 2023 announced that updating the Aadhaar card would be free of charge until June 14, 2023. It was meant for citizens whose Aadhaar card is 10 years old and who have never updated it.

The deadline to update Aadhaar free of charge will end on Wednesday i.e. June 14. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier. If not done today, the same will be chargeable even on the myAadhaar portal starting tomorrow i.e. June 15, 2023.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the online update service or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.