Aadhaar card can be owned by anyone, from children to the adults. However, no biometrics are captured for children below 5 years. Their Unique Identification (UID) can be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.

These children will have to update their biometrics when they attain the age of 5 years, and then once again at the age of 15 years, according to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - the issuer of Aadhaar card as well as the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Intimation to this effect is mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter, as per UIDAI.

Biometric data refers to data collected by way of iris or fingerprint scans.

For children below the age of five years, the UIDAI provides a blue-coloured Aadhaar card, called 'Baal Aadhaar'. In order to issue this, the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents is required.

Here are the steps to apply Aadhaar for children below 5 years, according to Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Parents are required to visit a nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill the form mentioning their Aadhaar number as well. Anyone of the parents has to provide Aadhaar details for enrolling children below 5 years

Step 2: Then the child’s photograph will be taken. The address and other demographic details are filled from the parent’s Aadhaar.

Step 3: Provide a birth certificate of the child

Step 4: The Aadhaar executive will hand over the acknowledgement slip that contains the enrolment number. The enrolment number can be used to check the status of Aadhaar generation

Here are the steps to update Aadhaar once the child attains 5 years of age:

Step 1: Visit a nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill the form

Step 2: Mention the Aadhaar number and other details. Submit the form along with relevant documents to the executive

Step 3: The executive will take the child’s biometrics

Step 4: Once the process is completed, an acknowledgement slip will be generated