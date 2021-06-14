A week on, new income tax e-filing portal continues to have glitches, bugs

The new Income Tax portal has been live for a week but users are still complaining about bugs and glitches.

Users continue to face issues like long logging in time, non-functioning features, and inability to respond to notices among other glitches on the ITR e-filing portal. Taxpayers and chartered accountants alike have expressed their frustration over the matter.

Some reports estimate that there are around 25 major glitches and bugs on the platform at present.

A day after its official launch on June 7, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to ask Infosys to ensure that the portal was fixed soon.

“The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45 hours. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope Infosys & Nandan Nilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she tweeted.