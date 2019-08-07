#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
A booster shot from RBI: 14 stocks to benefit the most from 35 bps rate cut

Updated : August 07, 2019 03:04 PM IST

The move is aimed at kick-starting the investment cycle, stimulate demand and increase liquidity in the NBFC sector.
A rate cut usually helps companies or stocks that are highly leveraged as well as banks and NBFCs. It will help companies with lower interest payments and lower EMI for borrowers if the banks pass on the benefit to customers.
