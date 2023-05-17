8th National Pension Adalat to be inaugurated in Delhi today, check important details here

The concept of Pension Adalats was introduced on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to inaugurate an All India Pension Adalat today, aimed at addressing chronic pension-related cases and ensuring their swift resolution. In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed that this will be the eighth edition of the all-India pension adalat, following the successful organisation of seven previous adalats.

Through these pension adalats, 17,235 cases have been resolved out of the total 24,218 cases taken up during hearings, till now.

The concept of pension adalats was introduced on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, and over the years, it has emerged as an incredibly effective mechanism for addressing and resolving pension-related grievances. In 2018, a national pension adalat was held, utilising technology to expedite the resolution process for pensioners.

The underlying model of these adalats involves bringing together all stakeholders involved in a specific grievance on a common platform, where the case is resolved based on the interests and concerns of each stakeholder. This comprehensive approach ensures the timely processing of pensions, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their pensions without delays.

In conjunction with the inauguration of the pension adalat, Minister Jitendra Singh will also preside over the 50th pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop in New Delhi. This workshop, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, is designed to benefit approximately 1,200 officers from various ministries and departments who are set to retire within the next six months.

The PRC aims to familiarise retiring central government employees with the necessary formalities for the timely payment of retirement benefits. It also covers topics such as filling out pension forms on the BHAVISHYA portal, an overview of the integrated pensioners' portal, income tax incentives for senior citizens and pensioners, and other essential information.

So far, a total of 49 PRCs have been conducted, with 29 sessions held for ministries and departments in Delhi and 20 sessions conducted for the central armed police forces, including CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles, in various cities across the country.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has further announced its decision to integrate various portals, such as pension disbursing bank portals, ANUBHAV, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System), and CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme), with the newly created ‘Integrated Pensioners' Portal’ (ipension.nic.in). This move aims to enhance the convenience and user experience for pensioners, ensuring that all essential services are accessible through a single platform. The integration process has already been completed for the pension seva portals of SBI and Canara Bank with the Bhavishya portal. As a result, pensioners can now access their pension slips, check the status of their life certificate submissions, and obtain Form-16 through the integrated pensioners' portal. Additionally, all 18 pension disbursing banks will be integrated into this centralised portal.