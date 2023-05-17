Breaking News
8th National Pension Adalat to be inaugurated in Delhi today, check important details here

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 11:05:23 AM IST (Published)

The concept of Pension Adalats was introduced on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to inaugurate an All India Pension Adalat today, aimed at addressing chronic pension-related cases and ensuring their swift resolution. In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed that this will be the eighth edition of the all-India pension adalat, following the successful organisation of seven previous adalats.

Through these pension adalats, 17,235 cases have been resolved out of the total 24,218 cases taken up during hearings, till now.
The concept of pension adalats was introduced on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, and over the years, it has emerged as an incredibly effective mechanism for addressing and resolving pension-related grievances. In 2018, a national pension adalat was held, utilising technology to expedite the resolution process for pensioners.
