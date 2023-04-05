84% people say awareness of health related issues has increased post COVID: Aditya Birla Health Insurance survey

Aditya Birla Health Insurance conducted a research on ‘The New Health Normal’ which revolves around the changes people faced post COVID-19 related to financial preparedness, mental health, health awareness, diet and nutrition and role of technology.

Around 84 percent of people believe their awareness of health and wellness related issues has increased, according to Aditya Birla Health Insurance's new health normal report. However, 60 percent of people said that it would be difficult for them to continue their new health regimes and 32 percent admit that they do not monitor health stats regularly such as weight and blood-pressure, the report said.

The research was based on face-to-face interviews with 6,651 respondents of all ages across 19 cities.

Here are some of the key findings:

Health awareness

Around 68 percent people have followed an exercise regime diligently for over 3 months, the survey revealed. 70 percent of the respondents said that they took 5-10 minutes breaks frequently to avoid posture-related issues from sitting long hours at the desk.

45 percent said they took 5-10 minute breaks to avoid exposure to screens and blue light. More than a third (36 percent) started using ergonomic furniture to correct their posture and another third (36 percent) took 15-minute breaks to work out or spend part of their lunch exercising, as per the survey.

Technology

On the role of technology, the findings revealed that 60 percent of the respondents have searched for online fitness classes, YouTube videos, and exercise/Yoga related shows on OTT platforms. On the other hand, more than 68 percent of the respondents are regularly monitoring their health through gadgets.

Diet and nutrition

Three-quarters of the respondents (75 percent) have searched for and downloaded an app to record their diet, nutrition, and exercise regime. While, two in every three of the respondents (68 percent) have consistently followed a diet plan, the survey revealed.

Financial preparedness

Nearly half the respondents (48 percent) are unprepared for medical emergencies financially, the survey said.

The relationship between work and health is even stronger as 79 percent of the respondents admit they would actively seek an employer who insured their family’s medical expenses.

More than half of the respondents (52 percent) are prepared for medical emergencies financially. 85 percent of the respondents said they would consider cutting down on some luxury items so that they could spend more on health insurance.

Mental health

More than 88 percent respondents believe that mental health consulting should be included in the policy. More than 68 percent of respondents are still hesitant about visiting a mental health expert as they would be concerned about what other people think.

More than 50 percent of respondents said they don't know how to search for an authentic/credible expert. Close friends and family reached out to medical experts/professionals for mental health issues such as stress or loneliness as their is less taboo about speaking to a medical professional post Covid, the respondents was quoted as saying in the report.

More than a third of the respondents (35 percent) believe that consumers are hesitant of reaching out to mental health experts because of the cost implication.