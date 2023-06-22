80% customers are either new to credit or have thin credit file: MobiKwik

When considering the monthly income split of the fintech’s user base, 63 percent of MobiKwik's users earn less than Rs 30,000, 27 percent earn between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, and 10 percent earn more than Rs 50,000.

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform, has revealed that around 80 percent of its customer base comprises individuals who are either new to credit or have a thin credit file, lacking access to traditional banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). By catering to the needs of these customers, MobiKwik said it is bridging the credit gap and empowering more Indians to achieve their financial goals.

While 50 percent of MobiKwik users have a thin credit file (with little or no credit history), 30 percent of users fall under the new to credit (NTC) category, and 20 percent of users boast credit scores above 750, it said.

On categorising users based on their employment type, the fintech's impact is particularly pronounced among the self-employed, who availed 70 percent of the disbursements for income-generating purposes.