Personal Finance

8 key changes that took place in health insurance sector in 2020

Updated : December 04, 2020 05:11 PM IST

There are some significant changes that took place in 2020 in the health insurance industry such as the launch of new products, the introduction of telemedicine facilities, among others.
The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) also announced several relaxations for customers in 2020 in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
