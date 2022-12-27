7th pay commission: Tripura declares 12% hike in DA — here’s how much salary will increase

7th Pay Commission: The DA has been hiked to 20 percent. Read on to see how much your salary will rise

Ahead of New Year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday declared a 12 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners with effect from December 1 under 7th Pay Commission. With this, the state government employees' DA has gone up from 8 percent to 20 percent, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) report.

"A total of 1,04,600 regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will benefit from the decision. Besides, ... and part-time employees will receive the benefit as their remunerations have been almost doubled", Saha was quoted as saying in the report.

Saha said, "Despite shortage of resources, the government has revised the salary structures to give benefit to the lakhs of employees and their families".

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma, who holds the Finance portfolio, said there has been criticism for not increasing DA for government employees and social pension to the beneficiaries. "The government aims at maximum benefit to the maximum people. We want to set a benchmark for state government employees by taking the courageous step", he said.

On whether it will be seen as New Year bonanza or poll bonanza, Debbarma said "It is the perception of the people how they look at it".

Assembly elections in the northeastern are due in February next year.

So, what exactly is DA?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same.

The government usually revises the DA rate every six months. This is done to compensate for the loss in purchasing power of the monthly salary/pension wealth due to inflation.

So, how much will salary increase after the latest hike?

Tripura chief minister said the decision of the government to increase the DA/DR by 12 percent will put an additional amount of Rs 120 crore per month and Rs 1,440 crore per annum.

How is DA calculated?

It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary.

For Central Government employees: Dearness Allowance percent = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76) *100

AICPI stands for All India Consumer Price Index.

For public sector (central government) employees this formula is used:

Dearness Allowance percent = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2016=100) for the past 3 months -126.33)/126.33) *100