The Dearness Allowance (DA)for the central government employees will be put on hold till June 2021, according to a Mint report. The government will continue announcing DA on time but it won't get added to central government servant's salary till June 2021, the report said.

However, the three installments of DAs - January to June 2020, July to December 2020 and January to June 2021 - will be restored and they will be added to CGS' salary and it will further increase the monthly PF contribution or PF balance in the long term, the Mint report mentioned.

As we know, the PF contribution is calculated on the basis of the basic salary in addition to DA. Hence, this rise will directly increase PF balance in the long term.

The report cited All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) latest data and said that a 4 percent DA hike for January to June 2021, 3 percent DA for January to June 2020, and 4 percent DA for July to December 2020 can be expected to get added in employees' existing DA, which is currently at 17 percent.

In case the DA is not further delayed, then the same is expected to rise up to 28 percent from 17 percent, according to Mint report.

This rise, the report said, will not only lead to rise in central government employees' monthly salary but will also lead to increase in their monthly PF contribution.