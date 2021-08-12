7th Pay Commission: Assam govt to give DA hike up to 28%; here’re updates on central govt employees’ salary increase and more

7th CPC:

After a recent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) of central government employees, the Assam government today approved an increase in DA of state government employees up to 28 percent. The increment will come into effect from July 1, 2021. Currently, Assam government employees are given DA at a rate of 17 percent.

The government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, has also increased the DA and DR for pensioners.

“At present, the state government employees are getting dearness allowance (DA) at the rate of 17 percent of their basic pays. Now, they decided to increase the DA to 28 percent effective from July 1, 2021,” said state finance minister Ajanta Neog.

The government has to carry an extra burden of Rs 200 cr per month to meet the expenditure for this increment. The state Cabinet has approved employment in 52,500 posts. The government had earlier promised to provide 1 lakh jobs to unemployed youths in a year.

State health minister Keshab Mahanta confirmed the appointment of 8,855 jobs of physicians, paramedical personnel and technical team in the Health Department. These jobs are. The selection process for these recruitment will be from September.

The government has also decided to impart driving training to 50 youths from all LACs. In all, there will be 6,600 such trainees all over the state. After successful completion of the training, these trainees will receive driving licences.

Meanwhile, the central government had increased the DA and DR of its employees last month from 17 percent to 28 percent effect from July 1.

The additional increase of 11 percent in DA was for the period of January 2020 to January 2021. The government has not yet announced DA hike for the January-June 2021 period. Under the 7th CPC, Deaness Allowances are revised twice a year. Normally, The DA hike is done in January and July.

Therefore, there could be a situation where the government may announce another DA hike for the employees this year only.

In another development, the Delhi HC today refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to extend the same pension scheme to armed forces under the Home Ministry as is applicable to the forces under the Defence Ministry.

The bench hearing the petition said that several petitions by the aggrieved personnel are already pending adjudication.