7 ways to lower premium rates while buying a car insurance policy

Car insurance can be expensive, but there are ways consumers can lower premium rates. While it is advisable to compare car insurance quotes online using a trustworthy insurance web aggregator -- to get best options available at affordable prices -- there are other ways too that can help a consumer save some money.

Here are a few tips to lower premium rates while opting for a car insurance policy:

Look for benefits

There are different discounts that an insurer offers policyholders. These discounts are based on the insured person's profession, driving record, age and certain other factors.

"Hence, users should check with the insurer about various discounts they are eligible for," suggests Rakesh Goyal, Director Probus Insurance, Insurtech Broking Company.

Check location

According to Goyal, the location too has an impact on the premium rates of the policy. If an individual is located in an accident-prone area, there is a high chance of the need to pay comparatively higher premiums. Under this case, one can look out for various options by comparing quotes online.

Voluntary deductibles

One can reduce the car insurance premium rates by increasing deductibles. If the deductibles are very low, then the premium rates of the policy would be higher.

"A high voluntary deductible is, however, recommended for someone who has not made any claims in the past few years or someone who has excellent driving skills (lower would be the chance of accident under such case)," Goyal explains.

Set up safety device

Installing anti-theft devices is suggested as these devices not only ensure the safety of the vehicle, but help bring the annual premium cost lower. Having a membership with Automative Research Association of India (ARAI) makes the consumer eligible for further discounts on premiums.

Avoid excessive modifications

According to Goyal, it is recommended to avoid making any modifications to the car that can lead to higher premium rates. Adding spoilers, ultrasonic sensors, gadgets, etc should be avoided to keep the premiums on the lower end.

"Do not forget to inform the insurer if any modifications are made. If not informed on time, user might face unpleasant surprises during the claim, or in some cases, the insurer might even invalidate the policy," Goyal advices.

No Claim Bonus from old to new

Consumers can transfer their accumulated NCB to the new car purchased because the auto insurance is linked with the insured and specific to the car. Even after selling the old vehicle, one can ask the insurer to provide them with a no-claim certificate.

Users can then transfer the existing policy to the new car and carry forward the bonus. This will help in lowering the premium amount of the new policy for the new car.

Choose the right Insured Declared Value (IDV)

IDV is the amount the car is insured for and forms the basis of all settlements in the event the car is stolen or damaged beyond repair in an accident.

According to Naval Goel, CEO and Founder of PolicyX, a lower IDV demands a lower premium. However, it must be computed wisely, since IDV is the utmost value the insurer can compensate with.