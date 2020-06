Health insurance is extremely essential to safeguard our investments particularly because of the current coronavirus scenario and the uncertainty of a medical emergency. With insurance plans in abundance, it is quite difficult to select the best policy that could cover all your needs.

Moreover, the insurance jargon -- otherwise called policy wordings -- leaves buyers confused about the best policy they should opt for. Hence, insurance experts suggest that the decision to purchase a good policy should only be taken after understanding and comparing numerous factors.

Here are a few of them that one should consider before buying a health insurance policy:

Coverage amount

Considering the rising cost of treatment and hospitalisation, one should go for policies that offer maximum health coverage and maximum amount of treatment, suggests Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.

At the same time, the cost of premiums should be checked and they shouldn't be so high that it can take a toll on one's pocket. There are many online aggregators that can help compare policies in terms of premiums and returns.

Waiting period

Go for a policy that entails the least waiting period for pre-existing illnesses, experts suggest.

Every policy has a waiting period for pre-exiting diseases. This means if a policyholder has a disease prior to purchasing a plan, a claim for treating the disease can only be made after insurance premiums have been paid for a certain period.

"In most cases waiting period ranges anywhere from two to four years. However, some plans may have a lesser waiting period. While purchasing a policy, one should opt for the one with the least waiting period,” according to PolicyBazaar.

Cashless hospitals

Cashless treatment can be availed only at network hospitals. So, do check the list of the network for convenience and ensure if the hospital in the vicinity is capable of handling emergencies.

Maximum age renewal

An individual may not require a health insurance at a young age, but as one grows older, the possibility of health issues amplify. "So, take up a plan which can be renewed at the age of 75-80 years of age," adds Policybazaar.

Co-pay clause

An individual should look for the co-pay clause in the policy and buy the policy which has less or no co-pay clause. Health insurance co-pay refers to an arrangement in which the policyholder needs to pay a portion of the medical expenses on their own and the insurance company pays only the remaining amount.

If the co-pay amount is high, the main purpose of the policy is defeated.

“If the co-pay amount is too high it may deter the insured person from seeking life-saving medical attention and care – thus rendering the insurance policy completely useless,” according to BankBazaar.

Claim settlement ratio

The claim settlement ratio shows the percentage of claims the insurance company has paid out during a financial year. Higher the claim settlement ratio, the more confidence a policyholder can have on the insurance company.

To check the ratio, one can visit the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) website and browse through industry data.

Claims process