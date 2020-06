Credit cards provide a lot of respite in times of financial crunch. Also, it serves as a great tool for making purchases and earning rewards. As great as that is, a credit card is also a responsibility.

While a bank may claim that the credit cards are free, users must understand that there few hidden charges attached to the cards. Knowing these charges may help customers to use their cards wisely.

Here are the hidden charges that come with credit cards, as suggested by Cred- a digital platform:

Maintenance Charges

A number of banks offer free credit cards. This usually means the joining fee and annual charges are waived off for the first 365 days. Post that, the annual maintenance fee kicks in. Before confirming, users must check if the card is free for just the first year or its entire lifetime.

Cash Advance Fee

While one can withdraw cash from the ATM using credit card, it doesn’t come cheap. Withdrawing cash from credit card entails interest from the time the transaction is made and that can be as high as 2.5 percent of the amount withdrawn.

Late Payment Charges

Banks charge a flat fee when credit cardholders fail to pay the minimum due amount in time and late payments have a direct impact on the credit score. Additionally, only the payment of minimum due doesn't solve the purpose. Credit cards still attract double-digit interest on both the outstanding amount as well as subsequent charges, which do not enjoy the interest-free period until the entire amount is paid off.

Exceeding Limit Charges

Exceeding the limit assigned to the credit card comes at a cost. Whether user cross the limit by one rupee or thousands, overdrawing the account will attract charges at a minimum of Rs 500, or more depending on the bank.

GST Charges

All credit card transactions are subject to GST, charged at 18 percent of the credit card fees.

Foreign Transactions

While most leading credit card providers have globally accepted cards, foreign transactions involve additional fees. A percentage of the transacted amount is converted into rupee and levied as the fee.

Surcharges