6 ways to boost your health insurance cover

From daily essentials to long-term financial instruments, all of us look for value for money in every purchase. This holds true even for health insurance plans that are meant to cater to your and your family’s lifelong hospitalization expenditures and healthcare requirements.

The ever-increasing cost of medical treatment at hospitals could severely diminish personal finances over time if one were to remain inadequately insured, as was also witnessed during the pandemic.

Thankfully, with numerous options available in the market today, one can conveniently customize their health insurance policy to maximize the benefits from a nominal premium payment.

Listed here are 6 ways of boosting your health insurance cover:

(A) For existing policyholders: If you already have a health insurance plan you could:

1) Increase existing sum insured:

An elementary means of augmenting your health insurance cover is to reconsider the present sum insured amount. Having a low coverage amount with the intent to save a small sum against premium payment is certainly not desirable, as it would leave you under covered when a medical misfortune strikes.

Moreover, many plans offer additional free-of-cost benefits upon choosing a larger sum insured (e.g. no limit on room charges), which eventually translate to greater ‘bang for the buck’. Insurance companies allow policyholders to choose a higher coverage amount at the time of policy renewal for slightly higher premium, subject to underwriting. If the lumpsum premium amount seems to exceed your annual budget, you could consider EMI options to reduce the upfront strain on your finances.

2) Personalize coverage with add-ons: Insurers offer optional riders or add-ons to the base Insurers offer optional riders or add-ons to the base health insurance policy which can be selected at the time of renewal to make the overall plan more customized and comprehensive.

The basic plan might offer coverages for hospitalization and day-care procedures; however, other favorable features like daily hospital cash, health coach and personal accident / critical illness cover etc. could be extended vide add-ons for extra premium. Opting for these features according to personal future needs would help to improve your health insurance coverage.

3) Purchase super top-ups: This is an economical option for improving the sum insured. A variety of affordable super top-ups are available in the market which cover hospitalization costs once the threshold limit or deductible amount is crossed.

4) Port your Plan: You could explore shifting your ongoing active health insurance policy to an alternate insurance firm or plan that offers better benefits and higher sum insured amount for similar premiums. Portability and its process have been streamlined to make it more convenient for policyholders to switch their plan to a different insurer. Of course, porting is subject to the underwriting guidelines stipulated by the new insurer and the revised premium could also be impacted by your prior claim history. Nonetheless, this is another option for policyholders to evaluate for better cover.

(B) New Buyers: If you are looking to get the best value for money when purchasing a base and/or super top-up health insurance plan for the first time or when porting your policy, in addition to the points listed above i.e. choosing a sum insured amount with better benefits at a higher slab and customizing your plan with suitable add-on covers, you could:

5) Look for No-claim Bonus: A valuable product feature, no-claim bonus basically means that the insurer will offer you a bonus or reward for being claim free during the policy year. No-claim bonus is offered as an increase in the sum insured amount (in the form of a specified percentage of the base policy coverage amount), which would eventually mean enhanced health insurance coverage that would support more expensive treatments for claims in future.

6) Seek Restoration Benefit: Restoration or Reinstatement Benefit is yet another appealing component of a health insurance policy. This feature gets activated either upon submission of the first (or second) medical claim in a policy year, or upon exhausting the sum insured amount, and reinstates the depleted sum insured. Having this benefit ensures that you stay covered even after consuming the total insured amount. Additionally, having restoration benefit for ‘same disease’ coverage would be optimal for people having recurring or chronic ailments that require regular treatment.

Conclusion

Health insurance is a complex product that carries multiple non-standard nuances across plans and insurers. It is advisable to periodically review your policy against the 6 suggestions listed above to boost health insurance coverage.

The author, Nayan Ananda Goswami, is Head – Group Business and Sales and Service at SANA Insurance Brokers Private Limited (SANA.Insure). The views expressed are personal