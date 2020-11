With several options available, it has become quite convenient to apply for credit cards these days. Once an application is made, the lender accesses various factors to decide whether to accept or reject it.

Most lenders may reject an application based on these factors:

Job changes

According to experts, frequent job changes are considered a sign of an unstable career and hence, such individuals are regarded as less creditworthy. This reduces the chance of getting a credit card.

Low credit score

Credit (CIBIL) score is an important metric that is used by financial institutions to check when they receive a credit request from individuals. Every time an individual applies for a loan or a credit card, the recent CIBIL score is checked. This means a low CIBIL score can lead to an application being rejection.

Multiple inquiries

Applying for too many credit cards within a short period of time can also get an application denied. Making multiple inquires adversely impacts the CIBIL score.

According to experts, one should only apply for a credit card or a loan when it is really necessary. Opening a new credit account lowers the average credit age.

Low income

The income required for a credit card varies with credit card issuers. A credit card application can be denied if the user doesn’t make enough money for a particular credit card.

Mistakes in the application form

According to BankBazaar, making mistakes on the application form can also end up in a credit card application being rejected. Many applicants make errors while filling an application form such as - missing crucial information, entering the wrong details, etc.

Inaccurate address

Almost all lenders make a physical verification of the applicant's address. Hence, it is important to see that address specified in the credit card application is accurate.