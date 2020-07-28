  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

6 reasons why you should invest in health covers for your parents early

Updated : July 28, 2020 10:22 AM IST

While many of us would have bought gifts for our parents, there is a better and lasting way to reciprocate their love and affection for us.
There was a time when health insurance was deemed necessary only when one had reached the age of 60. Today, the stress and strains of modern life have led to lifestyle changes.
6 reasons why you should invest in health covers for your parents early

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 124.45 cr

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 124.45 cr

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement