5 types of health insurance to consider for you and your family

More people have started to understand the importance of a good health insurance plan than before, given the rising costs of medical consultations, diagnostics and treatment. Here are five types of health insurance plans you must consider buying

The pandemic showed us that medical exigencies are fairly unpredictable and can wreak havoc in one’s life and finances. More people have started to understand the importance of a good health insurance plan than before, given the rising costs of medical consultations, diagnostics and treatment. But the general belief is that there is only one type of health insurance plan. The fact is that multiple plan options exist and can be customized to your family makeup and health situation.

Here are five types of health insurance plans you must consider buying -

Individual Health Insurance

One of the most commonly purchased insurance plans, an individual health insurance can be bought to cover yourself, your spouse, children and parents. This type of insurance policy helps cover your medical expenses for injury and illnesses-related hospitalization, surgery costs, room rent, daycare procedures and more. Each beneficiary covered under the Individual Health Insurance plan gets an Individual Sum Insured.

Family Floater Health Insurance

One of the most affordable health insurance plans for families, Family Floater Health Insurance is another popular choice amongst insurance-seekers. The plan is quite beneficial since the premium is comparatively lower than other types of health insurance plans available, especially if the members of a family are below the age of 60 years. Being a 1+3 plan, Family Floater covers the insured person, their spouse and two kids. These plans also cover room rent in case of hospitalization, maternity benefits, and ambulance charges, amongst others.

Senior Citizens Health Insurance

Designed dedicatedly for older people above the age of 60 years, Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plan is a good choice for extending the shield of financial protection to the elderly. These policies often cover the cost of medicines, hospitalization arising out of accident or illness, pre and post hospitalization and treatment. With the maximum entry age limit being pushed to 70 years, these plans come with lifetime renewability.

Maternity Health Insurance

Getting a maternity cover is the most prudent investment for women in their childbearing years. This plan can be bought as an add-on along with the primary health insurance plan, and typically covers all the expenses incurred during the prenatal stage, delivery and post-natal stage. It also covers for medically necessary pregnancy terminations, infertility expenses and coverage for the newborn baby up to its first 90 days. However, the Maternity Cover has a minimum waiting period of 2 years.

Critical Illness Insurance

In light of the exceedingly high occurrences of lifestyle-related critical ailments, it is wise to buy a Critical Illness Insurance. Specifically designed for middle-class families, this health plan covers several serious ailments like cancer, stroke, kidney failure, paralysis, coronary artery bypass surgery, first heart attack, pulmonary arterial hypertension, multiple sclerosis, aorta graft surgery, etc.

Since getting treatment for such ailments is usually an expensive affair, this plan can prove to be extremely beneficial. As soon as you receive the diagnosis, the Critical Illness Plan disburses you a predefined amount irrespective of the actual cost of treatment incurred. Apart from the lump sum amount, a Critical Illness Policy also reimburses you the cost of care and hospitalization expenses. However, once a claim is filed and the Sum Insured is released, the policy terminates.

Lastly, if you are someone who relies on your company-provided group health insurance plans, do not forget to buy a top-up plan for your growing family’s needs. Companies like Loop offer top-ups of up to 20 lakhs on the base policy provided by the employer and cover all pre-existing diseases. Retail top ups are also available to buy but they are typically more expensive and do not cover many pre-existing diseases.

Be aware of all your health insurance options and buy the best cover for yourself and your family.

The author, Amrit Singh, is Co-Founder and CRO at Loop