The COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning experience when it comes to handling finances. It has taught one needs to always be prepared for such unforeseen circumstances.

Here are some financial tips that will help individuals to keep financial health safe and secure at all times:

Maintain an emergency corpus

According to Gaurav Chopra Founder & CEO of IndiaLends, an emergency corpus can act as a cushion during unexpected events such as medical requirements, job loss, etc. Although individuals can opt for a personal loan in such situations, they need to be prepared in case of extreme circumstances.

Differentiate between needs and wants

To maintain financial health, it is important to be mindful of the difference between needs and wants so individuals can make better spending choices.

"Needs are things people should have in order to survive: food, shelter, healthcare, a reasonable amount of clothing, etc.

On the other hand, wants are things they would like to have but don't really require. The needs should be a top priority while taking any financial decisions. Only after the needs are met, they should use the money for wants,” Chopra suggests.

Check credit report on a regular basis

Keeping a tab on the credit reports should be a regular practice at all times in order to be vigilant about all activities happening around finances.

As per Chopra, people should monitor credit reports for any unwanted or fraudulent activity so that they can deal with such issues at the earliest before it can cause damage to credit score.

Opt for a pocket-friendly personal loan, if at all needed

Everybody turns to a personal loan in times of need. However, it is extremely important to check all the details before opting for a loan.

Chopra suggests that people should make sure to compare and carry out adequate research and choose an option based on the repayment capacity. It is also advisable to compare the interest rates and repayment tenures offered by all the different lenders to save from paying additional interest charges.

Keep a tab on the debt-to-income ratio

The debt-to-income ratio is a personal finance measure that compares the debt borrowed against income.

According to Chopra, a DTI ratio of 40 percent or lower is considered to be a healthy ratio. Thus, it is essential that individuals maintain a healthy DTI ratio at all times so as to be able to apply for a loan when required since a lot of financial institutions now check the debt-to-income ratio while analyzing the application along with credit score.