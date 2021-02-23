5 tips to ensure your credit card online transactions are safe

Authored by Satyam Kumar

In the era of digitization, credit card usage has grown exponentially, and India is witnessing a remarkable shift in terms of consumer preferences. We all are living a life wherein going to the supermarket and even chauffeuring of the kids seems difficult due to our busy schedule. But still, there’s one thing which is simplifying our lives in many ways.

From not carrying wallets full of cash to getting consumer protection, credit cards are making our lives simpler day by day. But as we say there are always two sides of a coin with the growing usage of credit cards, the consumers are becoming more liable to be a victim of cybercrime.

According to a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, In FY20, India witnessed over 50,000 fraudulent cases related to Debit cards, Credit cards, and internet banking across the country.

None of us wants to be a victim of phishing attacks, cybercrime, account hacking, or even email spamming, but we generally fall into the trap unknowingly and the reason behind the same is none other than lack of awareness.

Here is a list of key things that we can do to prevent spammers and hackers from misusing our credit card information for their benefits:

Avoid clicking on phishing emails

The most common internet fraud is phishing wherein the fraudster sends an email imitating a bank or financial institution and tries to steal personal or sensitive information of the customers, like credit card details, CVV numbers of the debit/credit cards, or even bank account details. Staying away from any such emails is always preferable. If the email alleges any suspicious activity in the account or card and requests you to share any information, check this with your bank or NBFC to ensure that the problem is genuine or not.

Always choose reputed websites for online shopping

Online shopping is gaining a lot of traction, especially post the Covid-19 era. While shopping from any website it is always advisable to ensure that the connection to the website is secure.

Instead of HTTP://, the website address should begin with HTTPS://. This is an indication that the transaction is secure and encrypted. Consumers should also search for protected digital certificates that will authenticate the website before any purchase from online merchants and websites.

Avoid using public devices for transactions

Always complete your financial transactions on your password-protected laptops, mobile phones, or even desktops. Never enter your card details in any public computer or even on a friend’s electronic gadget, as there is a possibility that their security may be compromised. Also, ensure that you use a secure Wi-Fi connection before proceeding with any financial transaction as using public Wi-Fi makes your data more prone to attacks.

Opt for cash on delivery option

Don’t hesitate to use the Cash on Delivery option as it is a safe option with no extra charges. This choice is offered by several sites, but many of us overlook it largely because of the ease of use and convenience that online payment modes offer. But, when in doubt about a site’s security, choose the cash on delivery option

Do not save your credit card details on any device

Consumers may be tempted to save credit card details on their favorite websites for a personalized shopping experience, but this will place them at a higher risk of identity theft. Any time you make a payment, it would only take you a few seconds to fill in the credit card information and is a much safer option.

As the world inches more and more towards complete digitization, newer opportunities emerge as well as new threats. But don’t be discouraged, credit cards are an excellent tool when used for online transactions. And the above-mentioned tips can not only safeguard you, provide you an added advantage but will also protect you from being a victim of cybercrime.