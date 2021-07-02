5 tips of investing that’ll help you retire in your 40s

If you’ve ever gone through the grind of a 9 to 7 you’ve probably daydreamed about the day you get to retire and enjoy the fruit of those many years of working the corporate jungle. And while the light at the end of that tunnel may seem many ways down the road, for some it comes much sooner.

As the concept of ‘the corporate hustle’ continues to go mainstream, there’s an emerging phenomenon of young retirees. Earning and saving in their prime, without waiting to tick off items of their bucket lists in their sunset years. These individuals may seem like unicorns who just got lucky but the truth is it's easier than you think.

But how do you create an environment that nurtures a financially stable future? The answer is simple - investing wisely. Earning smart money is a vital component of smart investing. This means that you should consider broadening your focus from just expecting profits from your main line of income or revenue to options that will help you create wealth. For example, working with a startup is not as risky as you may think. With a startup, you’re likely to earn the same money or more, while also gaining rewards in the form of ESOPSs and other perks that will help you build your wealth.

To quote Warren Buffet, “The wise man once said to invest young” and yes, that’s all there is to it. If you’re looking for ways to turn into a 40-year-old retiree here are a few tips you can start with.

An Early Savings Plan

It is recommended that you start saving in your early 20s to build a greater income when you reach the age of 40. When you start saving at an early age with earnings generated from your income, you have the ability to maximise your compounding growth. The thumb rule of investing is that you should save at least 20 percent of your regular income. This helps you build and/or maintain a healthy credit score allowing you to borrow more money and cut your interest rates at a later stage in your life, wherever needed.

Ensuring that you pay all of your bills and other obligations before the due date will help you avoid any late fees or penalties. Additionally, not paying in advance will earn you interest by money in your savings account, money market funds, or deposits. Don't miss out on any opportunity to save every penny!

Choose your investments strategically

Diversification of your assets is another way of successful early investment. The main question is, how to diversify your assets naturally? For this, you will require a solid approach that involves putting 80 percent of your portfolio in ETFs and 20 percent in equities. This will undoubtedly give your money a boost. An excellent approach to begin investing at an early age is ETFs. If you are stuck somewhere, involve a portfolio manager who can give you the best investment ideas. Mutual funds, equity mutual funds, and direct mutual funds will save you a significant amount of money. PPF and NPS must be used effectively to provide higher returns while also providing tax benefits.

Always Get an Insurance Plan

We often overlook the importance of having an insurance policy. Insurance serves as a financial safety net for you and your family when things go wrong. There are three types of insurance: health liability and term. Health insurance helps during medical emergencies and has tax benefits, liability insurance is perfect in situations regarding property damage and/or injuries to another entity for which you are liable, while term insurance serves as an umbrella for all of your life insurance plans.

Monitor your Portfolio Regularly

The purpose of portfolio monitoring is to ensure that your investments are in line with your financial objectives. The rising and falling stock prices, percentage of your assets, international investments, and lifestyle changes are key areas that decide your momentum. It is critical to keep track of your portfolio at all times because of the rate of consumer inflation. Always keep the genuine rate of consumer inflation in mind when investing. The reason for this is that investment return rates are bound to fall due to the high rate of inflation.

Be Practical with your Investments

The goal is never to be emotionally invested with your investments. Be practical enough to find new alternatives for investment. Good and sound financial planning will entail your timely entry into the market. Hence, practicality, patience, and dividends are the best way to earn profits! Invest early by optimizing costs with term plans and emergency money to combat any financial crisis you may encounter in your retirement age.

Regardless of your feelings about retirement, starting to save early gives you a significant benefit. The earlier you start saving, the less effort you'll have to put in to ensure a stable financial future.

The author, Milan Ganatra, is Co-founder and CEO at 1 Silver Bullet. The views expressed are personal