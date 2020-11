Messaging app WhatsApp recently rolled out its UPI payment services for customers in India. Through this facility, people across India can send money to another account. WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

WhatsApp said that users will need to have a bank account and debit card in India to send money (make payments) via its platform. It added that it is working with five banks in India – ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank – and people can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app.

In June this year, WhatsApp launched ’WhatsApp Pay’ in Brazil – making it the first country where the service was rolled out widely.