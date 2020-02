Tax saving plays a significant role in achieving financial objectives. The deductions allowed under the income tax act help an individual in reducing the taxable income. There are a number of deductions available under various sections that help in lowering the taxable income. Most of us try to make the maximum use of Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes such as PPF, NPS, ELSS, NSCs. However, there are other ways of saving taxes too.

Here are some of the tax-saving options that you might not know:

Tuition fees

A relatively lesser-known option to save tax under Section 80C is payments towards tuition fees that individual taxpayers can claim and not HUFs. This avenue covers for tax savings towards tuition fees paid on two children’s education.

Also read: New income tax regime: Why is it still important to invest in financial products?

Health Insurance for children, parents or spouse

For tax saving, you can put your money in health insurance and avail income tax exemption under Section 80. However, it's important to know that you can also save taxes by buying health insurance for children, parents or spouse.

"You can insure your parent’s health and claim an additional benefit of Rs. 25,000 under the same section 80D. This deduction limit is Rs 50,000 if your parents are senior citizens," according to ClearTax - an income tax filing website.

Also read: 5 reasons why your income tax refund gets delayed and how to handle it

Educational Scholarship

Under Section 10(16) of the I-T Act, any amount received as a scholarship for education is not taxable. It does not matter if the scholarship is granted by the government or from a private trust, according to tax experts.

Contributions made to political parties/charitable organizations

You can also avail of a tax deduction if you make contributions to a political party or charitable organization. According to Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, any donation made to the acknowledged political parties/charitable organizations can be lawfully claimed for deduction.

Opening a fixed deposit in parents' name