Personal Finance 5 reasons why your income tax refund get delayed and how to handle it Updated : February 07, 2020 06:14 PM IST Taxpayers file their tax return claiming refund of income tax on account of excessive deduction of tax at source or payment of advance tax or self-assessment tax. There could be various reasons for not getting the tax refund including inaccurate information uploads, incomplete filing, wrong bank transactions, among others. If for some reason, a taxpayer do not receive the refund amount, ideally they should raise a service request on the e-filing portal.