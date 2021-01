Authored by Satyam Kumar

Savvy savers always look for new ways to save money. To save money and build wealth, financial planning is very necessary. There are several positive results of handling your personal finances. Most importantly, financial literacy will enable you to move closer to achieving your life’s goals with much more ease. However, before moving towards gaining more knowledge, one must clear their heads of any prevailing misconceptions.

A lot of misinformation is spread among individuals, despite financial advisers and experts busting money myths every now and then, and some of them run so deep that even some personal finance professionals are unable to spot them.

Some common money myths have been broken here:

Myth 1: Financial planning is complex, and I do not require it

Reality: You need to control your finances, whether your bank balance runs in millions or thousands. Financial preparation helps you to achieve your financial targets consistently. You have to be patient and focused when planning your finances. Say, that you want to learn to swim. You pay for a swimming instructor, purchase a swimsuit, and spend time in the swimming pool training. Likewise, you have to be patient and spend time understanding the handling of money and financial planning.

Myth 2: Saving tax through an insurance policy is the best way

Reality: Most salaried people do their tax preparation at the end of every year when they have to submit their investment proofs. Due to a lack of proper research and incomplete information, many people hurriedly end up spending money on life insurance policies. By making a hasty decision, you are potentially getting stuck in a product that you may not actually need. First, you should review your financial strategy and weigh all options before investing in tax saving instruments.

Myth 3: Investing in equity is highly risky

Reality: Are you one of those who are gravitating towards guaranteed goods? Fixed revenue goods, such as fixed deposits, ensure assured returns for you. At times, however, fixed income products offer negative returns after factoring in inflation and taxation. On the other hand, equity has the potential to give you higher returns than the fixed revenue product, but not assured returns. Surely, it comes with its own risks.

However, one must take a decision to invest based on life goals and risk appetite before discarding equity as an investment option. You should look at measured risk-taking and plan your portfolio of investments accordingly. There's no need to put all the eggs in one basket. Instead, look for diversification and don't invest solely based on stock tips.

Myth 4: It’s difficult and complex to apply for a personal loan

Reality: In multiple scenarios, one may require financial support, whether it is to pay children’s school fees or to travel to a dream destination. Instead of impacting your savings and investment plans, you can go for a personal loan that suits your needs. Compared to getting a car loan or home loan, getting approval for a personal loan can be a much simpler process.

Applying for a personal loan these days is as easy as filling out an application online and waiting anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours for approval. The process is so straightforward that one does not require help but even if you do, you can connect with the customer service of a digital lender and get help instantly. Choose the lender carefully after weighing all options.

Myth 5: A financial planner is not required

Reality: A lot of people hesitate in openly discussing money matters. Then there are others who believe they know everything about finance. However, when it comes to money, you sometimes need a professional to control your finances. You may not be able to keep a watch on all the events that happen around you and influence your money. If you have just started earning and are yet to build your knowledge organically, a financial advisor will be able to help you work through a range of financial products and help you make educated decisions.