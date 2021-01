A credit card statement is a summary of how customers have used the credit card for the billing period. In order to keep a track of unclear and doubtful transactions, one should always read the credit card statements carefully.

According to Pranjal Kamra, CEO – Finology, credit card statements also help users in maintaining and keeping a check on the credit scores.

“Analysing statements would persuade users to not borrow more credit, thus avoiding lowering the credit score," Kamra opines.

Here are the key things one should definitely check in their credit card statement:

Transaction charges

According to Satyam Kumar, CEO an co-founder LoanTap, consumers should check and understand the charges which come along with the credit card.

"Most of the time, the banks charge a fee for spending above the sanctioned limit as well as interest on unpaid amounts. There may be other charges such as late payment fees and processing charges involved. Keeping a close eye on credit card statements helps users to avoid any unnecessary charges and keep the credit score intact," explains Kumar.

Unrecognised transactions and not utilised subscription charges

On reviewing transactions in the statement, Anil Pinapala, founder and CEO, Vivifi India said, one can identify if there are any unrecognised transactions to the provider which can be reversed following the due process.

Credit limit availability and total outstanding

As per S Ravi, founder and managing partner of Ravi Rajan & Co, credit card statements reveal the credit limit availability and the total outstanding. He suggests users to pay the total outstanding amount per month in order to avoid any extra charges.

The total amount includes all EMIs that they have to pay along with the charges levied in the given billing cycle.

Reward Balances

The reward points that users accumulate generally have an expiry, Pinapala explains and the details are provided in the statement and can be utilised before expiry and they don’t get wasted.

"Credit card statements also summarise the new offers available on the credit card which if missed on other marketing communications can be beneficial," he says.

Changes on the account