5 financial tips for those with irregular income

Authored by Naveen Kukreja

While the self-employed may enjoy a larger degree of independence in their professional lives, they always face the risk of irregular cash inflows that often pose a challenge.

As they do not receive any employer-provided group health covers and retirement benefits, they are solely on their own to ensure their health and post-retirement security. This makes effective financial planning even more crucial for them.

In the current situation where most commercial activities have come to a halt, a large section of the self-employed segment has been severely impacted.

Here are some financial moves I would recommend for those who do not have a fixed income:

Avoid loan and credit card moratorium to the extent possible

The loan and credit card moratorium announced by the RBI is primarily aimed at providing relief to those facing liquidity crises due to the lockdown. However, those availing the moratorium facility will continue to accrue interest on their outstanding loan or credit card bill, thereby significantly increasing their total interest cost.

The interest cost would be much higher in case of the unpaid credit card dues as they attract interest rates, also known as finance charges, in the range of 24-49 percent p.a.

Hence, self-employed should avail loan moratorium only if they are unable to meet their repayment obligations due to cash flow disruption. Those unable to repay their credit card dues should convert it into EMIs.

The interest rates of EMI conversions are significantly lower than the credit card finance charges and allow tenures of up to 5 years. This will enable comfortable repayment in smaller tranches as per their repayment capacity.

Maintain an adequate emergency fund

Ideally, one’s emergency fund should be at least 6 times his mandatory monthly expenses including rent, existing EMIs, monthly SIPs, insurance premiums, rent, children education cost, etc.

However, as self-employed people lack income certainty, their emergency fund should be on the higher side covering the mandatory monthly expenses of at least 9 to 12 months. Without an adequate emergency fund in place, one would be forced to seek expensive loans, redeem existing investments at loss to tackle unforeseen emergencies.

Such emergency funds should always be parked in high yield saving accounts to ensure instant liquidity. Those comfortable with internet or mobile banking can also park their emergency fund in high-yield fixed deposits of scheduled banks.

Buy adequate term and health insurance

The basic goal of purchasing term insurance is to provide a replacement income to your dependents in case of your unfortunate death. The life cover of one’s term insurance should also be enough in helping their family meet their crucial financial goals, like expenses of your child’s higher education or wedding.

Ideally, a term insurance cover should equal at least 15 times one’s annual income. This should be topped up by buying fresh term policies as and when one experiences a sustained increase in his annual income.

Similarly, rising healthcare costs and lifestyle ailments have made health insurance policies vital. Without adequate health cover, a single incident of hospitalization can adversely impact one’s financial health.

As self-employed are not covered by any employer-provided group health policy, buying adequate health cover becomes even more essential for them. Those self-employed individuals with dependents should consider choosing family floater plans as these can cover their entire family at much lower premiums.

Continue with existing equity investments and SIPs

While the correction in equity markets has put in red most equity investments made over the past 3 years, investors should avoid redeeming their existing investments to reduce further losses.

As such losses are only notional losses, redeeming the existing equity investments would only turn them into real losses. Instead, self-employed investors should view this correction as a chance to lower their average cost by continuing with their SIP and topping up their existing investments with lumpsum amounts as per their asset allocation strategy in a staggered manner.

Doing so would enable them to reinstate their original asset mix and may also help them in creating a bigger investment corpus, as and when the market rebounds.

However, self-employed investors should avoid using their emergency fund or those set aside for short term financial goals for topping up their equity investments. As predicting the duration and bottom of a bearish market is very difficult, any financial exigency or funding requirement for short term goals during the bearish phase would force the investors to sell their equity investments at loss or avail loans at a much costlier rate.

Ensure to be credit healthy

For the next few months, the self-employed may find it challenging to get a loan as most banks and large lenders are likely to be conservative in giving out new loans, especially to those whose incomes have been affected. However, it’s advisable to keep checking their credit report at least once every 2-3 months.

Lenders consider credit scores while evaluating loan and credit card applications. Many have also started factoring in credit scores for charging preferential interest and/or processing fees to those having good credit scores. Lenders usually consider credit scores of 750 and above as ‘good’.

The only way to ensure good credit score to inculcate healthy financial habits, such as repaying loans and credit card bills by their due dates, maintaining credit utilization ratio within 30 percent, avoiding multiple loans and credit card inquiries within a short time span and maintaining a balanced credit mix of secured and unsecured loans.

Self-employed individuals should also ensure to fetch their credit report at regular intervals to take corrective actions, if required, to improve their credit score. Doing so will also allow them to detect clerical errors or fraudulent transactions, if any, adversely impacting their credit score.