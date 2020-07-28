Personal Finance 5 financial tips for those with irregular income Updated : July 28, 2020 02:01 PM IST While the self-employed may enjoy a larger degree of independence in their professional lives, they always face the risk of irregular cash inflows that often pose a challenge. In the current situation where most commercial activities have come to a halt, a large section of the self-employed segment has been severely impacted. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply