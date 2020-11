Authored by Ashish Singhal

With the growing awareness around the digital asset, the retail interest in the new asset class of cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high. For the uninitiated, demand for cryptocurrencies is high across the globe, predominantly amongst retail investors, and now the Indian retail investors are joining the bandwagon too.

Additionally, due to Covid has caused turmoil in the traditional markets, which can be another reason for Indians’ growing appetite for cryptocurrency investments. But investing in a completely new asset class can be tricky business, so one must do thorough research before diving right in.

Here are some tips that a first time retail investor should keep in mind while investing in cryptocurrencies:

Choose From the Winners

So, thoroughly understanding the top market performers is in one's best interest.

Diversify but Don't Over Commit

Diversification is the holy grail of any investment, and it stands true for cryptocurrency investment too. Thus, creating a diversified portfolio with different types of cryptocurrencies is something one that investors should keep in mind.

Moreover, one should never invest more than what one can afford to lose in any asset. Over-committing oneself to one cryptocurrency or in the asset class, in general, is something to be avoided to cut through the downside risks associated.

Research is the Key

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, and not all are equal. Therefore, doing thorough research about the cryptocurrency one intends to purchase just as one does for companies before buying stocks/bonds is a good practice to follow in the process.

And while researching one must take a good look at the background of founders and developers, what problem they are trying to solve, how much coins or tokens are pre-mined, and what is the circulating supply with coin inflation schedule.

Keep Your Cryptocurrencies Safe

Cryptocurrencies are intangible digital assets that must be stored in secure wallets. Plus, since these are digital assets, all the best practices of the online world are to be followed. That's why wisely choosing the cryptocurrency trading app is another thing one needs to give serious thought to, and security along with ease of use should be high priority criteria of selection.

Have An Entry and Exit Plan

The same rule applies to crypto investing too because many investors who invest have no entry or exit plan, which can be detrimental to their financial planning.

Decide about the plan first, as to when you will enter and exit a particular cryptocurrency? What your expected returns are? Are you over-committed? Etc. And then get going about your business of investing in it.