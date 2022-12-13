Homepersonal finance news

48th GST Council meet: No claim bonus in insurance policies may get breather

48th GST Council meet: No claim bonus in insurance policies may get breather

2 Min(s) Read

By Timsy Jaipuria  Dec 13, 2022 8:59:38 PM IST (Published)

The 48th GST Council meeting holds significance as it is the last before the Union Budget which will be tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2023. The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to clarify that GST cannot be levied on no claim bonus, sources told CNBC TV18.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its upcoming meeting is likely to give a breather on no claim bonus under insurance policies, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to clarify that GST cannot be levied on no claim bonus, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Recommended Articles

View All

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

State Bank of India sharply hikes term deposit rates

IST2 Min(s) Read


According to the GST Council nominated law committee, "GST is leviable only on actual insurance premium amount, after deduction of no claim bonus, payable by the policyholders to the insurer in respect of insurance services received from the insurer."
Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that no claim bonus has to be treated as a permissible deduction.
The 48th GST Council, chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on December 17, 2022, via video conferencing after a gap of nearly six months. The GST Council is headed by the Union finance minister and comprises representatives of all states and Union Territories (UTs).
Also read: 48th GST Council meeting: SUV and fruit juice taxes, lots else on the table
The 48th GST Council meeting holds significance as it is the last before the Union Budget which will be tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2023. It is expected that the panel may also discuss two reports regarding GST levy on casinos, online gaming and horse racing, and the other on the setting up of an appellate tribunal, apart from tax rate changes on various items.
In the previous 47th GST Council meeting, conducted on June 28 and 29 in Chandigarh, the GST Council had decided to accept the group of ministers’ interim reports on the correction of duty inversion and exemption. Pre-packaged and pre-labelled retail packs, including curd, lassi and buttermilk, were also brought under GST. 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GST councilNo Claim Bonus

Next Article

Axis Bank raises Rs 12000 cr via Basel-III-compliant bonds at coupon rate of 7.88%