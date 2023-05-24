4 reasons why you should review your insurance portfolio periodically

Life and health insurance requirements change across different junctures in our lives. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to an expert to understand the conditions under which one should take a re-look at the policies.

Insurance plans are beneficial to anyone looking to protect their family, assets/property and themselves from financial risk and losses. Rising inflation, increasing medical costs, increase in lifestyle diseases, uncertainty in climatic conditions are good enough reasons for people to protect themselves with a strong financial cushion.

Apart from these reasons, consumers should keep revisiting their insurance portfolio from time to time and see if any add-ons or revisions need to be made in their policies, as per their individual growth chart and requirements.