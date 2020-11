Diwali –the festival of lights- is considered one of the most auspicious occasions. It is believed that any investments made on this day may provide good returns in the future. From gold to mutual funds - there are options galore which can help investors in increasing their wealth.

Here are 4 investment options one can consider:

Gold-related investments

Gold is a common investment for Diwali and Dhanteras. Investments in gold can be made either in physical or a paper/electronic format.

While physical gold involves investing in bullion gold, like bars, coins, or jewelry, the value of which is determined by the actual gold content, digital gold is an easy and convenient way of investing without concerns of purity, making charges, and storage.

Physical gold doesn’t require a demat account, has minimal paperwork, and doesn’t incur additional charges except for GST, but purity, safety, and storage are key concerns.

Also read: 5 financial gifts to give your loved ones

The Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), gold mutual funds, and sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are forms of digital gold that one can consider.

Mutual funds via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)

This Diwali, investors can also start mutual fund SIPs for long-term wealth creation. SIP is a method of investing a fixed sum regularly in a mutual fund scheme. It allows an investor to buy units regularly on a specific date of the month.

According to experts, investing through SIPs is the best way to invest money in mutual funds for monthly salary earners. The SIP may not be very appealing initially but with time, the investment can grow multi-fold.

Real estate

According to Ram Raheja, director, S Raheja Realty, the Q4 of any calendar year has always witnessed a maximum number of sales in India as many buyers consider the festive season auspicious for property investments. Real estate has also emerged as a preferred asset class as the world was gripped with uncertainty during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

It is a stable investment that could give higher returns in the long run.

Investment in equities

Investing in stock markets can also be considered this Diwali. However, it should only be done with a long-term time horizon.