360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund launched: Should you invest in this NFO?

The 360 ONE Mutual Fund, formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund, launched a 'Balanced Hybrid Fund' on Monday, September 4. The new fund offer (NFO), aimed at generating long-term capital appreciation and income, will remain open for subscription till September 18. Additionally, it will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase starting from October 3.

The 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is an open-ended balanced scheme investing in equity and debt instruments.

Objective of the scheme

The primary objective of the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a diverse portfolio of equity and debt instruments. It's important to note that while the scheme strives to achieve this goal, there is no guarantee or assurance of specific returns.

Load structure

While no entry load is applicable with this scheme, 1 percent exit load is applicable if units are redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. However, there is an exit load if units are redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.

Minimum subscription amount

Investors can participate in this scheme with a minimum subscription amount of Rs 1,000. As an open-ended scheme, units can be redeemed on any business day at NAV-based prices, with redemption proceeds typically transferred within three business days, according to the fund document.

Benchmark

The benchmark for the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index, reflecting a balanced approach between equity and debt investments.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity or equity-related instruments across market capitalization 40% 60% High Risk Debt and money market instruments 40% 60% Low to Moderate Risk

(Source: Fund document)

Investment considerations

However, it's crucial to note that the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund involves "Very High Risk," as outlined in the Scheme Information Document. It is best suited for investors who understand and are comfortable with the associated high risk. Potential investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors to determine if this product aligns with their investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Additionally, as with any investment decision, thorough research and consultation with a financial advisor are recommended to make an informed choice.

A look at the returns of similar funds

Scheme Name 1-year return 2-year return 3-year return Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 12.89% 8.21% 15.01% Axis Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 10.89% 6.52% 13.07% Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 9.79% 5.67% 11.64% Bank of India Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 10.39% 11.96% 12.29% Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 14.73% 9.93% 15.84% DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 9.57% 6.04% 10.67% Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 12.16% 7.74% 16.38% Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage - - - HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage 21.66% 19.26% 27.00%

(Source: Moneycontrol)