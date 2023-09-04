360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund launched: Should you invest in this NFO?

3 Min Read
The 360 ONE Mutual Fund, formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund, launched a 'Balanced Hybrid Fund' on Monday, September 4. The new fund offer (NFO), aimed at generating long-term capital appreciation and income, will remain open for subscription till September 18. Additionally, it will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase starting from October 3.
Live TV
Loading...
The 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is an open-ended balanced scheme investing in equity and debt instruments.
Objective of the scheme
The primary objective of the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a diverse portfolio of equity and debt instruments. It's important to note that while the scheme strives to achieve this goal, there is no guarantee or assurance of specific returns.
Load structure
While no entry load is applicable with this scheme, 1 percent exit load is applicable if units are redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. However, there is an exit load if units are redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Minimum subscription amount
Investors can participate in this scheme with a minimum subscription amount of Rs 1,000. As an open-ended scheme, units can be redeemed on any business day at NAV-based prices, with redemption proceeds typically transferred within three business days, according to the fund document.
Benchmark
The benchmark for the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index, reflecting a balanced approach between equity and debt investments.
Asset allocation
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Instruments
|Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Equity or equity-related instruments across market capitalization
|40%
|60%
|High Risk
|Debt and money market instruments
|40%
|60%
|Low to Moderate Risk
(Source: Fund document)
Investment considerations
The 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund offers an opportunity for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and income, with the flexibility to adapt to market dynamics. This holds true as balanced advantage funds, also known as dynamic asset allocation funds, are designed to adapt to changing market conditions by adjusting their equity and debt allocations. This feature makes them a viable option during times of high market volatility.
However, it's crucial to note that the 360 ONE Balanced Hybrid Fund involves "Very High Risk," as outlined in the Scheme Information Document. It is best suited for investors who understand and are comfortable with the associated high risk. Potential investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors to determine if this product aligns with their investment objectives and risk tolerance.
Additionally, as with any investment decision, thorough research and consultation with a financial advisor are recommended to make an informed choice.
A look at the returns of similar funds
|Scheme Name
|1-year return
|2-year return
|3-year return
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|12.89%
|8.21%
|15.01%
|Axis Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|10.89%
|6.52%
|13.07%
|Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|9.79%
|5.67%
|11.64%
|Bank of India Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|10.39%
|11.96%
|12.29%
|Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|14.73%
|9.93%
|15.84%
|DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|9.57%
|6.04%
|10.67%
|Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|12.16%
|7.74%
|16.38%
|Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|-
|-
|-
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced Advantage
|21.66%
|19.26%
|27.00%
(Source: Moneycontrol)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian Bank partners with OneCard to launch mobile-first, premium credit cards
Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read
SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens available till Sept 30: Check interest rates, tenures
Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Now, PhonePe SmartSpeakers can validate your payments in Amitabh Bachchan's voice: Here's how
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read