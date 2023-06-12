360 ONE Asset launches flexicap fund — NFO available till June 26

360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments.

360 ONE Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) (“360 ONE Asset”), announced the launch of ‘360 ONE Flexicap Fund.’ It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open till June 26, 2023.

The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 (and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.)

360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments. It adopts a bottom-up stock selection approach, based on in-depth fundamental research to capitalise on opportunities. The fund may also invest in opportunities arising from special situations such as IPO/FPO, OFS, demergers and acquisitions, the fund house said.

A custom-built research management system aids the seasoned fund management and research team in generating investment ideas. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization range and investing the remaining portion in debt and money market instruments, it said.

Who should invest?

The fund provides investors the flexibility to invest in companies of all sizes, from small-caps to large-caps, and across sectors. This fund is beneficial for those with a long-term investment horizon and those who look to avoid the complexities associated with asset allocation in different types of funds, the fund house said.

Anup Maheshwari, Co-founder & CIO, 360 ONE Asset, said, “With evolving economic landscapes, the flexicap category provides a unique opportunity to capture diverse market opportunities effectively. Supported by favourable regulations, a thriving investment cycle and growing consumption driven by rising retail credit, a flexicap fund provides the adaptability, diversification, and optimal risk management necessary for future readiness."

About the fund manager

Mayur Patel is the fund manager of the scheme. He has an experience of more than 18 years, including 15 years in the investment research and management fields. He also manages the 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund (formerly known as IIFL Focused Equity Fund).