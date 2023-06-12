CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News360 ONE Asset launches flexicap fund — NFO available till June 26

360 ONE Asset launches flexicap fund — NFO available till June 26

360 ONE Asset launches flexicap fund — NFO available till June 26
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 12:31:57 PM IST (Published)

360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments.

360 ONE Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) (“360 ONE Asset”), announced the launch of ‘360 ONE Flexicap Fund.’ It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open till June 26, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 (and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.)
360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments. It adopts a bottom-up stock selection approach, based on in-depth fundamental research to capitalise on opportunities. The fund may also invest in opportunities arising from special situations such as IPO/FPO, OFS, demergers and acquisitions, the fund house said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X