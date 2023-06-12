360 ONE Asset launches flexicap fund — NFO available till June 26

360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments.

360 ONE Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) (“360 ONE Asset”), announced the launch of ‘360 ONE Flexicap Fund.’ It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open till June 26, 2023.

The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 (and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.)

360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework which enables the fund to invest across different market segments. It adopts a bottom-up stock selection approach, based on in-depth fundamental research to capitalise on opportunities. The fund may also invest in opportunities arising from special situations such as IPO/FPO, OFS, demergers and acquisitions, the fund house said.