  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

3 ‘S’ for investors to survive the ongoing crisis

Updated : July 07, 2020 09:10 AM IST

Most of us do not have sufficient corpus to use as an emergency fund, have recently faced a job-loss or salary cut or have not invested inadequate health or life insurance.
Some of us have dipped into existing investments to tide over our liquidity needs.
3 ‘S’ for investors to survive the ongoing crisis

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Haridwar borders sealed in view of ban of 'Kanwar Yatra'; India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE: Haridwar borders sealed in view of ban of 'Kanwar Yatra'; India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up nearly 1.5%; Auto, metal stocks outperform

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement