3 ‘S’ for investors to survive the ongoing crisis

Authored by Rahul Jain

A cursory glance across your daily newspaper, a favorite news channel, or preferred business platforms, and you will find no dearth of ideas and tips that advise investors on the crucial steps that they should take, in these times of volatility. However, none among these, address the elephant in the room.

What do you do, if you don’t have enough resources at your disposal, to shape these ideas into reality?

Most of us do not have sufficient corpus to use as an emergency fund, have recently faced a job-loss or salary cut or have not invested inadequate health or life insurance. Some of us have dipped into existing investments to tide over our liquidity needs. Apart from exposing our vulnerabilities, COVID 19 has thrown up several such questions, with few answers. This article aims to help you with some tools that could help you tide through this crisis.

Stay calm

With pessimism, fear and uncertainty looming large, it’s natural for investors to exercise caution and be wary. However, constantly worrying about the situation beyond your control, will only make matters worse. You need to stay in control over your emotions and proactively seek opportunities that you can easily leverage.

Update your resume and leverage your network of peers, ex-colleagues and employers to explore newer professional avenues. With several online courses freely available, use this time to consider upgrading your skills, to stay relevant and bolster your career. If full-time job opportunities are hard to come by, contemplate freelancing to manage day-to-day expenses.

It’s also the time to stem your expenses and re-negotiate on loans and debt. Keep a tight lid on discretionary expenses and make the most of the loan moratorium offered by the Reserve Bank of India.

Stay healthy

We are amid a health pandemic and thus, staying healthy is a non-negotiable priority. Focus on your health and immunity, just as you focus on reassessing your finances. Do be aware that any medical exigency now, if coupled with a lack of health insurance and job loss, could have a cascading effect on your wallet.

Also, as most hospitals — government and private — are busy treating COVID-19 patients, the situation can quickly escalate into an emotional crisis. Hence, you must emphasize on keeping yourself and your family members fit and healthy. Doing so can bring down stress levels to a great extent and avoid medical contingencies that could fast deplete your savings.

Stay invested

COVID-19 has no favorites as even fundamentally sound stocks have taken a beating. Staying invested in the current situation can make anyone nervous and jittery. However, exiting your investments now in panic and fear, could not only jeopardize your long-term goals but also miss the market rally when the bull run begins.

If you are facing a liquidity crunch, instead of exiting, consider taking a brief break and start again when things normalize. For example, SIPs in mutual funds offer a ‘pause’ facility whereby you can stop your SIPs for a certain period, ranging from one to three months. Use it to your advantage and stay invested to buy more units at a lesser price.

To sum up

As India gears to come out of the lockdown in a phased and calibrated manner, there’s still some time for normalcy to restore. With the economy set for a sharp contraction shortly, financial discipline coupled with patience, can not only help you tide the crisis but also protect yourself and your wealth.