3 behavioural biases investors must avoid

Behavioural bias is one aspect of investing that manages a lot of decisions that investors make. It bridges the gap between psychology and investing. Any pre-conceived notion that investors have, may unfavourably impact the judgement.

An investor should eventually understand that his/her behaviour can be an enemy of the returns, if not coped well. An investor may sometimes behave right or wrong and that will impact his/her investments. However, by putting in the appropriate discipline while managing money, one can breed long-term wealth.

Here are some of the trends of biases that people may have while investing:

Recency biases

Recency bias is choosing a stock or mutual fund that is being talked the most or may have done well recently. Investors often fall in the trap and choose funds based on limited knowledge.

In words of Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Investment Managers, “Some investors may invest in asset classes or products that they think have recently done well. For example, recently gold prices were surging. So, people chose it over stocks and invested in it.”

Parekh gives another example of 2017-18 when small-cap mutual funds showed 30-40 percent returns in the last 5 years and people invested in it. But if we go into the current figures, the returns of these funds have been cut down by 40 percent, so it has been a human tendency to come out of these funds.

Confirmation bias

When investors unconsciously build a judgement, they try to look at only those data points which validate their hypothesis. This is known as confirmation bias.

Parekh explains this with an example.

“Assume that an investor wishes to invest in energy companies, he/she will only look for articles which have a favourable view on energy stocks. This analysis may validate his/her opinion, which can be wrong. Like, for the last few years, energy stocks have given nearly zero returns.”

“In order to prevent this, an investor should google otherwise- like why not to invest in energy companies (these stocks have zero terminal value as the world is becoming environmental friendly),” he adds.

A good investor, as Parekh says, must recognize his/her own investing flaws.

“Awareness can help investors in becoming better investors,” he opines.

To overcome further, investors must first accept that they have biases.

“Our brains decide the way we act. In investment, typically when prices fall, it is a good time to invest and when prices are high, one should be cautious. So, basically observation, deep thinking can help in removing behavioural biases,” he opines.

Pursuing past returns

Many investors also base their decisions on the previous year’s returns. If a stock or mutual fund has performed well last year, investors prefer investing in that particular stock/fund. However, past performance is not reflective of future performance and investors must totally avoid it.