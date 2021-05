The second tranche of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme for 2021-22 opened for subscription on Monday. The issue price for the same has been fixed at Rs 4,842 per gram of the yellow metal. Online subscribers can, however, secure these bonds at a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

This subscription of bonds will close on May 28, 2021, and the settlement date for the same is June 1, 2021, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The price of SGB is determined on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of 999-purity gold published by the Mumbai-based India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the last three working days of the week preceding subscription.

For the last tranche, the price was Rs 4,777 per gram of yellow metal.

According to Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International, an Investment consulting firm, gold prices have been on an upmove due to uncertainties created by the second wave of COVID-19 cases, concerns of rising inflation in the US, and a weaker US dollar.

Gold prices have been trading near a 4-month high in the international market.

Moving forward the critical US Fed meeting next month on possible reversal of liquidity measures, the impact of the second wave, inflation level, and unemployment data in the US will guide gold prices, said Bhatt.

However, he added that it makes sense to invest in this tranche.

Talking about the benefits of SGBs, Bhatt said that it is a better alternative to physical gold as there is no risk of theft, storage charge, and it comes with an interest-bearing coupon.

As we know, investment in SGB comes with an assured 2.5 percent interest payable to the investor.

The minimum permissible amount allowed for investment in SGB is one gram of gold. The maximum subscription limit for SGBs is 4 kgs for individuals, 4 kgs for HUF, and 20 kgs for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

since it is not responsive to stock market movements, say market experts.

Bhatt said that based on their risk profile, investors should look at allocating 5-15 percent of their capital to gold.

Currently, high volatility in cryptocurrencies has led to investors flocking back to gold for stability.