27 lakh income tax returns filed today; 5.36 crore filed in total: I-T dept

Over 5.36 crore income tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal have been filed so far, with about 27 lakh filed on Thursday alone, as the compliance deadline neared, the I-T department said. The extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns ends tomorrow.

"More than 5.34 crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8 pm today. This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour, " the department tweeted. The total ITR count further increased to 5.36 crore till 9 pm with the addition of 2,58,176 more filing in the last one hour, a senior tax official said.

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

