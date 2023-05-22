20% TCS payments on international credit cards: Experts foresee rise in informal channels, cash payments

The move to levy higher tax collected at source (TCS) on international credit card has attracted criticism with some calling it "tax terrorism". Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Kapadia, Partner, Tax & Regulatory Svcs at EY stated that imposing a 20 percent tax on credit card payments incurred outside of India is excessive.

“I don't see the need to keep a very high 20 percent TCS rate. For tracing payments, which are made through credit cards or any other means, 5 percent moderate TCS levy is good enough. The second point is higher rate will result in more individuals weaning away from credit card or even debit card payments and exploring informal channels," Kapadia told CNBC-TV18.

Kapadia further said that the issue of the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) is getting tangled up with TCS. It is crucial to understand that LRS and TCS are two distinct matters. LRS governs remittances made by individuals for permissible purposes, while TCS involves the collection of taxes at the time of purchase.

Mohit Kabra, Group CFO of MakeMyTrip stated that first-time travelers prefer bundled services in the form of tour packages. These packages typically include accommodation, transportation and other essential components. However, the introduction of the 20 percent TCS may impact the affordability and attractiveness of tour packages for this group of travellers.

Echoing similar views, Lokendra Saini, CBO at Ease My Trip highlighted that the decision to increase the TCS rate on tour packages from 5 percent to 20 percent has significant implications for both the travel industry and travelers. He added that Rs 7 lakh limit is a big support but more can be done.

Notably, the government on Friday announced that no tax will be charged on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using debit or credit as it looked to douse backlash from its earlier decision of levying tax collected at source (TCS) on all spending.

The government had earlier brought overseas credit card spending under LRS. This means that residents can now remit funds abroad, up to a maximum of $2.50 lakh per annum, without the authorisation of the central bank, regardless of whether the expenses are for personal or business purposes.

It is worth noting that in the Union Budget 2023, the government announced that international credit card expenses would be subject to a higher TCS rate of 20 percent, effective from July 1.

While the expansion of the LRS is expected to aid in the monitoring of high-value overseas transactions, the imposition of a 20 percent TCS has become a popular topic of discussion.