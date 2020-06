Amid coronavirus pandemic, people have started realising the importance of buying health insurance. While selecting a health policy, there are several factors that consumers consider. However, insurance premiums play a major role here. Users generally try to buy policies with premiums which are not very high on their pockets.

There are many online aggregators that can help compare policies in terms of premiums and returns.

Nevertheless, there are chances that health insurance premiums paid by a customer may not be the same as for everyone else. One may be paying a higher amount than others based on a few factors.

Here are the factors that determine the health insurance premiums, as per InsuranceDekho:

Age

As people age, they are at a higher risk of making health insurance claims owing to health issues.

Gender

Health insurance premiums differ with gender too. Women are more likely to seek medical attention between 19-55 years of age, while men are more prone to accidents. So, users are charged health insurance premiums considering these factors.

Type of Policy

The health insurance premium also depends on the type of policy you buy. It can be on a family floater basis, or an individual basis, or group health insurance plan. The premiums vary if an user buy a personal accident policy, or a critical illness insurance policy, or a disease-specific health insurance plan.

Pre-Existing Diseases

People with pre-existing diseases are required to pay a higher premium amount as they are more likely to file a claim as compared to others. Though most health insurance companies ask the policyholders to serve a waiting period for pre-existing diseases, still the policy buyers have to pay a little extra premium for the same.

Family’s Medical History

Medical history is one of the major factors that health insurance providers consider while calculating premiums. For example: if someone in the family is suffering from diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, thyroid, etc., then the insured is at a higher risk of getting affected with the same.

Insurers generally ask about the family’s history and then decide health insurance premium accordingly. Users are likely to pay higher if their family doesn’t have a good medical history.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle habits such as smoking regularly or consuming alcohol daily affects the health insurance premiums too. Some health insurance providers may even deny health insurance products considering the ill-effects of them, while others compensate for it simply by asking for higher insurance premiums.

Location

Many health insurance companies base their premiums on the location where the policy buyer stays. Insurance companies believe that factors like climate, availability of healthy food options, hygiene, cost of medical expenses, sanitation, cultural aversion to exercise have an impact on an individual’s health which makes them charge higher premiums from them.

Sum Insured Range

Plans with higher sum insured may also be available at higher premiums.

Family Size

On a family floater basis, more than one member of the family can be covered under a single sum insured. Usually, health insurance companies cover two adults and two kids on a family floater basis. Some may even cover six or eighth members where two kids and four and six adults are covered respectively. Small families of say two members pay lesser premium than a large family of say six members.

But if user purchases an individual health insurance plan in the name of each individual, then the premium to be paid will depend on every individual’s age and respective sum insured.

Body Mass Index (BMI)

BMI is a measure of body fat that depends on the height and weight of adult men and women. The results of BMI measurement gives a fair idea about if an individual is underweight, has a healthy weight, excess weight, or is obese.