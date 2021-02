Authored by Saumya Shah

Our education system doesn’t put much emphasis on managing one’s finances, consequently leaving children ill-equipped to grow into financially responsible adults. So, how children spend and manage their money as they grow up is largely influenced by their parents or primary caretakers. This makes it all the more important for parents to inculcate healthy financial habits in their children from an early age.

This article is a quick guide to how you can raise financially responsible children using your own wisdom and financial literacy.

The Value of Money

Start by teaching children the value of money. Talk to your children about what it takes to earn money in today’s competitive world, and how much money it costs to live a comfortable life. This awareness will serve as an inspiration to spend money wisely.

Budgeting

Speak to your children about budgeting; what are some good ways to match one’s expenses with one’s revenues or income. A good way to start budgeting is to start tracking expenses and incomes and following it up with an intelligent allocation of money to various living expenses.

Saving and Investing

Familiarize your children with the concepts of ‘saving’ and ‘investing’. Explain to your children what portion of the income should be saved, and what portion should be invested. It is also advisable to open an investment account for your child and invest in it regularly on their behalf. This account can be handed over to the child when they’re of a responsible age. The amount accumulated will earn interest and as your children witness the magic of compounding, they will understand the importance of starting early and investing regularly.

Investing for Minors

Anyone under the age of 18 can invest in mutual funds, with the help of parents/legal guardians until they are of legal age. After that, they can take charge of their own investment account. Having a long time-frame for investing increases your children’s risk appetite, enabling them to invest in relatively high-risk mutual funds; high-risk mutual funds such as equity funds and sectoral/thematic funds also give higher returns. As a person ages, they are able to take lesser risks and earn lesser returns. A child with no dependents can afford to take greater risks and earn more. Apps like Tarrakki enable investing for minors.

Ownership of Money

We recommend encouraging your child to take up safe, age-appropriate jobs to earn a part of their own pocket money. Once a good amount accumulates, it can be used wisely to buy a gadget or toy of the child’s choice. This can truly inculcate the value of money while also familiarizing your child with the concept of goal-based investing.

Digital Investing and Banking

Because financial activities are now largely going online, it is important to teach your children how to operate banking apps and investment apps safely. Show them how to pay bills, transfer money, and receive money online using a smartphone.

Needs, Wants and Desires

Teach your children the difference between needs, wants, and desires; tell them why it is healthy to have wants and desires, and how they can allocate their income towards acquiring the objects of their desires without compromising on their daily needs and wants.

Staying Updated

Some of the best investors start reading good newspapers from a very early age. Not only does this instill good reading habits, but it also keeps children updated about current affairs and makes them wise investors as they grow up.

Emergency Preparation

Talk to your children about possible unforeseen emergencies that they should prepare for. Teach them the importance of creating an emergency fund and regularly allocating a portion of their income to this fund, in case of a rainy day. Having an emergency fund from an early age gives your children the freedom to be between jobs without worrying, and look for the right income sources for themselves without having to settle for a job they dislike.

Respect and Involvement

Respect your children’s intelligence and involve them in financial decisions regarding the house, your business/job, vehicle purchases, and more. Explain to them why you make the decisions that you do, and answer their questions patiently.

Unlike adults, children have the luxury to make financial mistakes early in their lives; these mistakes won’t affect them much, but they will teach a lot. Developing the quest in a child to achieve financial independence through imparting the knowledge about savings and investments can be done at an early stage to achieve financial freedom later on in life.

By giving them knowledge on the power of compounding at an early stage prevents them from spending recklessly by not thinking of money as an unlimited resource. Every age group has its own wants and needs, as parents, you teach them the difference. Make them understand concepts like earning, bartering, saving, investment by imbibing these in the form of day to day activities.

Ask your kids “How much will you need/ require?” when you give them pocket money, instead of just handing them money. They will eventually grow up to become more financially prepared and savvy. A strong foundation will help children hone their financial acumen and reap rewards as they mature. There are applications that are structured to be comprehensive and user-friendly like Tarrakki that helps and guides children through the process of investments step-by-step with the right-hand holding.