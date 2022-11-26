The veteran film, television and theatre actor passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune after prolonged illness

Veteran film, television and theatre actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Gokhale was hospitalised earlier in November. His condition initially improved but he subsequently slipped into a coma. On November 23, social media was abuzz with the news of Vikram Gokhale’s death. His family later issued a statement saying the veteran actor's condition was critical but he was alive . He had suffered a multi-organ failure and was not responding to the treatment as expected.

Gokhale family

Gokhale hails from a family of actors. He was born in 1945 to iconic Marathi film and theatre actor, Chandrakant Gokhale. Chandrakant’s mother Kamalabai Gokhale was the first woman to act on the modern Marathi stage. Kamalabai’s mother Durgabai Kamat was a path-breaker and acted in Mohini Bhasmasur, directed by Dadasaheb Phalke.

Passionate about his art

Despite coming from a family of legends, Vikram Gokhale wore his lineage lightly and carved his own niche by working passionately and building his own repertoire of work. He was known for his tenacity and passion for acting. Last month, while speaking at a book launch, Gokhale said acting was not limited to what an actor depicted on the screen. He said it was essential for an actor to have knowledge of all the arts including paintings, music, and writing as it helps an actor build or create images for the audience. He called this “the rule of theatre”.

Building his own niche

Vikram Gokhale debuted in the Bollywood film industry with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Parwana’ in 1971. He was 26 years old then.

Many remember him for one of his earliest performances in the 1977 film ‘Yehi Hai Zindagi’. Vikram Gokhale played the role of Lord Krishna in the film which tried to depict an ordinary man’s relationship with God. Movie buffs also remember him for his portrayal of the imposing Collector Jaideep Das Gupta in Amol Palekar’s ‘Thoda Sa Roomani Ho Jayein’ in 1990.

Gokhale went on to act in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, where he played the role of an autocratic patriarch.

He is also known for his performances in ‘Agneepath, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bang Bang’, and ‘Mission Mangal’. Most recently, Vikram Gokhale was seen in Nikhil Mahajan's Marathi film ‘Godavari’, which was released earlier in November. Gokhale played the role of an ageing patriarch with dementia in the movie.

Gokhale is also a reputed actor in Marathi cinema. In 2010, he won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the movie ‘Anumati.’

The same year, he made his directorial debut with the film, ‘Aaghaat’. In June this year, Vikram Gokhale was seen in ‘Abhimanyu Dassani’ and Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Nikamma’.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Vikram Gokhale acted in more than 80 movies and 17 television serials.

On television, one of his most remarkable performances was in Kavita Chowdhury’s 1990-1991 cult series ‘Udaan’. Gokhale played the role of a rebel aristocrat who fights against corruption. He mentors his daughter to become a high-ranking police officer. Gokhale played the role of youth and the patriarch “with the felicity of an actor who knows his craft inside out,” New Indian Express reported.

A man with many dimensions

Vikram Gokhale was a man with many dimensions. Apart from being an actor and a director, he was an accomplished photographer and a social activist. His family runs a charitable foundation which provides financial support to disabled soldiers, children of lepers, and education of orphan children, India Today reported.

Friendship with AB

The two legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale shared both onscreen and offscreen camaraderie. The duo acted in the movies 'Agneepath’, ‘Khuda Gawah’ and 'Parwana'. Gokhale, who had known Bachchan for over 55 years, described the superstar as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. He said most people have only seen his stardom, but he had seen Bachchan during his initial struggles.

“There are many people in the film industry who don't have any idea of what acting is and they call themselves actors. It is just a show-off. If you want to experience real acting then people must watch Amitabh's film,” ETimes quoted Gokhale as saying.

Supporting Ranaut

Last year, Vikram Gokhale supported actor Kangana Ranaut’s contention that the independence India attained in 1947 was “bheekh” (alms). She also said India got its ‘real freedom’ in 2014, referring to Narendra Modi being elected as the Prime Minister. Gokhale said that the popular slogan that India attained freedom without shedding blood was an insult to the revolutionaries who were killed or hanged while fighting for the country's independence.

Following his comments, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Gokhale could join a political party like BJP. Reacting to this, the veteran actor said: “My views are my views. They are not dictated by any political parties. All parties are similar,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.