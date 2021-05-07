Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia of Ankur' and Junoon' fame dead Updated : May 07, 2021 03:00:33 IST Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi said working with Bhatia was always a learning experience. He made his cinema debut with director Shyam Benegal’s first film ”Ankur” in 1974. Bhatia went on to become the go-to composer for directors in the new wave of Indian cinema music of the 70s and 80s. Published : May 07, 2021 02:59 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply